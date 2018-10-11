

CTV London





OPP say bee hives were stolen from a property in Simcoe recently.

Police were called to St Williams Nursery and Ecology Centre on Forestry Farm Road around 10:03 a.m., Wednesday about a theft.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that between September 26 and Wednesday, someone removed three mating bee hives from the property.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.