

CTV London





Norfolk County OPP are asking for public help after a suspicious fire at a home on Cockshutt Road in Townsend early Monday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the home, but there was extensive damage.

The OPP Crime Unit is working with the Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.helpsolvecrime.com.



Damage to a home at 2071 Cockshutt Road is seen in Townsend, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 after a suspicious fire. (Jim Knight / CTV London)