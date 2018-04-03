

Amanda Viveiros, CTV London





A family is desperately searching for their missing puppy after discovering its chain had been cut in the backyard.

On Monday, the 1-year-old German Shepherd had been outside when it went missing between 7 a.m.and 12:30 p.m.

Norfolk County OPP were called to a George Street address in Langton and determined someone had cut the chain and removed the dog from the property.

The investigation to find the pup is still ongoing and there is a $2,000 cash reward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.