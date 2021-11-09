Norfolk OPP have seen 91 overdoses with 21 deaths over two years due to opioids

London, Ont. -

Provincial police in Norfolk County are reminding the community about the dangers of opioids after seeing dozens of overdoses in the last two years.

During 2020 police in Norfolk County say they had 68 suspected opioid overdoses with 13 of those resulting in death.

So far in 2021 they have seen 23 overdoses with eight deaths.

Police want to remind the public that their focus when investigating these incidents is to apprehend those who produce, import, and traffic the drugs.

"Please remember the OPP supports Canada's Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which provides protection from charges for individuals at the scene of a drug overdose for simple drug possession. The OPP believes that every life matters and our officers are committed to responding professionally to all overdoses,” said Inspector Rob Scott, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

Police say they are continuing to work with community partners on prevention, treatment, and hard reduction strategies.