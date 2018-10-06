

A Thorold man has been charged after security officers at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds called police about mischief on the property in the early morning hours Saturday.

Norfolk OPP went to the fairgrounds around 3:30 a.m. and determined a 32-year-old man had commited various acts of mischief.

While officers were patrolling the grounds, they observed a man fleeing from security officers.

The man was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

The Norfolk County Fair is on through Thanksgiving Day.