LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk County is advising that anyone who does not need to be along the lakeshore Monday to leave the area ahead of strong winds Monday that are expected to cause widespread flooding.

Flooding is expected in communities such as Port Dover, Turkey Point, Long Point, and Port Rowan.

The County is warning that those who don’t leave risk becoming stranded if area roads become impassable.

A combination of strong winds and higher than normal lake levels is expected to cause significant flooding by midday.

Residents are reminded to respect road closure signs and to take caution if travelling through a flooded area.