Norfolk County standoff ends without incident
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 4:49PM EDT
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
A suspect is in custody following a standoff with Norfolk County OPP on Thursday.
Police were called to an address on Colonel Talbot Road in Middleton shortly after 10 a.m.
Officers took a male into custody sometime in the afternoon.
The investigation continues and OPP will release more information once it becomes available.
Roadway closed for ongoing incident. #OPP on scene at Colonel Talbot Rd in Middleton @NorfolkCountyCA. Public asked to avoid area. Updates will be provided when they become available. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/AAm1td5a1D— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 28, 2020