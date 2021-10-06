Norfolk County OPP officer injured after being dragged by SUV

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Provincial police say an officer has been injured after being dragged by a fleeing SUV in Simcoe, Ont.

Officials say an officer was attempting to take an individual into custody at a Queensway East address shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday when the incident happened.

During that interaction, the officer was dragged by an SUV, which fled the area.

The SUV later collided with three police vehicles and construction equipment on Cockshutt Road near Concession 14 in Townsend.

At that point the driver was taken into custody without incident and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The officer was also treated in hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.

As a result of the incident, a 28-year-old of Wilsonville, Ont. has been charged with:

dangerous operation

flight from peace officer

three counts of mischief over $5,000

mischief under $5,000

three counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon

escape lawful custody

failure to stop after accident

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

two counts possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

resist peace officer

occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs

failure to comply with undertaking

The suspect was being held in custody pending a court appearance in Simcoe.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.