Norfolk County OPP officer injured after being dragged by SUV
Provincial police say an officer has been injured after being dragged by a fleeing SUV in Simcoe, Ont.
Officials say an officer was attempting to take an individual into custody at a Queensway East address shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday when the incident happened.
During that interaction, the officer was dragged by an SUV, which fled the area.
The SUV later collided with three police vehicles and construction equipment on Cockshutt Road near Concession 14 in Townsend.
At that point the driver was taken into custody without incident and taken to hospital as a precaution.
The officer was also treated in hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.
As a result of the incident, a 28-year-old of Wilsonville, Ont. has been charged with:
- dangerous operation
- flight from peace officer
- three counts of mischief over $5,000
- mischief under $5,000
- three counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon
- escape lawful custody
- failure to stop after accident
- possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- two counts possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- resist peace officer
- occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
- operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs
- failure to comply with undertaking
The suspect was being held in custody pending a court appearance in Simcoe.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.
