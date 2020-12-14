NORFOLK COUNTY ONT -- A 25-year-old from Norfolk County is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges.

The incident began around 11:53 p.m. Friday December 11th, when a vehicle traveling northbound on Turkey Point Road ran through radar at over 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, police charged 25-year-old with operation of a vehicle while impaired, driving a motor vehicle while perform stunt, speeding by 50 km/h or more, and speeding.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.