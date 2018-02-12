Featured
Norfolk County crash leaves 4 hurt, 1 seriously
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Cockshutt Road and Concession 10 near Waterford. (Norfolk County OPP)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 12:10PM EST
An air ambulance was called to the scene of a serious crash outside Waterford Monday morning.
Norfolk County OPP say one man was airlifted from the scene to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.
Three other people suffered minor injuries in the two-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Cockshutt Road and Concession 10.