

Scott Miller, CTV London





Over 100 students got a crash course in managing money at Listowel District Secondary School this week.

The non-profit group Bay Street Deconstructed brought their travelling “money” workshop to LDSS on Tuesday.

The teens got a practical education in everything from mortgages to budgets.

The Ministry of Education has made financial literacy a focus of the new curriculum and are assisting schools in incorporating it into as many courses as possible.

Bay Street Deconstructed is touring Huron-Perth high schools this week, and will continue it’s tour across Ontario in January.