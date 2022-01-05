Non-confidence motion against London police Chief Steve Williams now a dead issue

A non-confidence motion challenging the leadership of London police Chief Steve Williams will not proceed any further — according to the London Police Association (LPA).

On Dec. 9, 2021, a limited number of LPA members held a non-confidence vote, challenging Williams’s leadership.

Members of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) subsequently expressed support for Williams.

Board Chair Susan Toth, who sat on the committee that hired the chief and deputies, said at the time “I have not for one second regretted the choice we made hiring this team of incredible people.”

At an LPSB meeting last month Chief Williams said he takes the vote extremely seriously and recognizes that the pandemic aggravated existing challenges for front-line officers and staff including call volume, guns and response time.

“These pressures have been layered onto a police service that runs very lean already,” he said. He also committed to continue working with LPA members to find solutions.

On Tuesday night a vote was held with 300 of the LPA’s 865 members on whether to open the non-confidence motion to full membership.

The vote came in at 61 per cent in favour, and 39 per cent against. The motion failed because it needed two-thirds majority to pass.

LPA president Dave Gilmore tells CTV News that means the non-confidence issue is effectively dead.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe