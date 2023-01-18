No tax increase to pay for $50 million recreational centre in Saugeen Shores

There is excitement growing in Saugeen Shores about the impending construction of a $50 million new recreation centre that’s been discussed for the better part of 20 years.

“I think it’s going to be a huge step forward for recreation in Saugeen Shores, and we’re just so happy that it’s going to occur in the near future,” said Breakers Swim Team President, Jeff Horseman.

Replacing the more than 50-year-old Centennial Pool, the new Aquatic and Wellness Centre will feature an eight lane pool, walking track, gym and fitness centre — and, it won’t require council to raise taxes to do it.

“We don’t have to raise taxes at all to do this. And that’s because we have a plan, and the plan has worked,” said Saugeen Shores Mayor, Luke Charbonneau.

The plan has centred on growth. Fuelled by a multi-year, multi-billion dollar refurbishment project at the nearby Bruce Power Nuclear Plant, Saugeen Shores is in the top 10 per cent of fastest growing communities in Ontario.

895 building permits issued over the past two years has brought in $7,334,067 in development charges. Part of that money, along with a pre-planned Legacy Fund to pay for big projects, will be used to fund the new Aquatic and Wellness Centre.

“We’re a fast growing community. Fastest growing in our region, for sure. A result of that, and because we have development charges, we’ve been able to raise part of the capital for this project. So, between the Legacy Fund and development charges we’re able to pay for part of the cost up front, and cover the cost of borrowing going forward, so we don’t have to raise property taxes to fund this project,” explained Charbonneau.

It’s an enviable position, as many communities contemplate cutting back on their recreation spending, Saugeen Shores is substantially adding to theirs, with little to no impact on residents’ tax bills.

“This is a prime example of how being a growing community can work to benefit the people who already live in that community,” said Charbonneau.

Construction is expected to start on Saugeen Shores’ new Aquatic and Fitness Centre, which will be attached to the current recreation complex in Port Elgin, as early as June 2023 with a completion of date of early 2025.