One councillor's motion to amend the Workplace Diversity and Inclusion report fell flat at a Corporate Services Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen wanted to pass a motion to amend the diversity and inclusivity hiring report at city hall by adding that primary criterion be “merit.”

But the Human Resources Department countered by saying that is already the case, while workforce diversity efforts help to raise awareness about job opportunities.

The motion was not seconded.

Reaction to Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen’s effort to amend motion re:HR efforts at city hall to improve workforce diversity. He sought (& failed) to add that primary criterion be “merit”. Coun. @ArielkeK says merit already is, felt PVM’s amendment insult to diverse groups. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/f1eMhHfdGC — Daryl Newcombe (@DNewcombeCTV) January 8, 2019