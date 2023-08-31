No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its plan
In response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
On Wednesday, there was no shortage of questions from Londoners who attended the public engagement session.
This will be the first of several sessions which provide information about the proposed services and allows residents to ask questions.
“What it tells me is that the community is paying attention but the community wants to be brought along on this process and they want more information,” said Deputy City Manager, Social and Health Development, Kevin Dickins.
Residents asked a wide variety of questions concerning alternative spaces that are vacant as a possible hub.
“Hearing concerns about where are they going to go and how will they be funded and who is going to make sure all the services are going to be provided, tells me that there’s vested interest in this stuff,” said Dickens.
He said the city plans to create five hubs by December 2023, which will offer a private space and a range of supports to people experiencing homelessness.
The proposed locations would include 24/7 safe spaces, access to healthcare, harm reduction and addiction treatment services.
“Since 2020, nearly 200 individuals associated with homelessness-serving organizations have died in London,” read the city’s Hubs Implementation Plan.
At present in London, approximately 2,000 community members are living unhoused, with 49 per cent of those assessed as being high acuity with complex needs and requiring intentional supports.
Each hub will offer 25 to 35 beds, within about 8,000 to 10,000 square feet of multi-use space with a side-entry off the street, fenced private space, greenspace, and commercial kitchen and laundry facilities.
The facilities will include health and wellness services, transitional and respite beds, in addition to supporting a direct pathway to housing.
The Health & Homelessness Whole of Community System Response has included more than 200 individuals within 70 local organizations, and input from community members through engagement sessions.
The cost of the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness is estimated at $247.5 million, including $2 million in capital costs to create each hub, plus up to $2.7 million each year in operating costs.
Though the goal is to have a sustainable plan, the city is working quickly to move this collaborative effort forward, Dickins explained.
“It’s really imperative that we move fast because we have people in our community that are dying,” he said. “What we are trying to do is something that’s never been done before… The people on our streets that are dying or those that are trying to support them are depending on us to move fast. The folks on the community session tonight are depending on us to move fast.”
Residents can attend at any one of five in-person sessions taking place for Aug 30-Sept. 7.
The city is also accepting feedback and comments through its website.
In-person engagement dates include:
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. South London Community Centre – 1119 Jalna Blvd
- Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Medway Community Centre – 119 Sherwood Forest Square
- Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Byron Optimist Community Centre – 1308 Norman Ave.
- Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. East Lions Community Centre – 1731 Churchill Ave.
- Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre – 656 Elizabeth St.
— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe
