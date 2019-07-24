

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





A small plane has crashed into a farmer's field just west of Tillsonburg, but fortunately there were no injuries.

Neighbours say the home-built float plane was taking off from a field on the southern edge of the Village of Delmer around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The pilot says it got about three metres off the ground when it suddenly lost lift.

The floats then caught the tops of the corn and it flipped tail over nose.

The OPP say a male pilot and a male passenger had only a few scratches.