Snow plows should be rolling when the time comes in Grey County after a last-minute labour deal.

Road workers had been without a deal since the summer and a potential lockout was on the horizon.

That possibility has been averted though after a day of mediation between Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1530 and the Grey County.

A tentative settlement was reached on Monday, but no details will be released until union members vote on the deal, which must also be ratified by the county.

Local 1150 reporesents roughly 60 full-time and part-time or seasonal road workers, who handle snow plowing, bridge maintenance, road repair, ditch digging and more.