'No requirement to step down': Woodstock council takes no action as city’s mayor faces criminal charges

A special meeting of Woodstock City Council was held Wednesday to discuss the mayor's possible changing role amid criminal charges, the meeting ended with no movement.

Birtch was charged last week by London police with assault, sexual assault and sexual assault with choking.

The charges are in relation to alleged incidents in February and December of 2021.

City councillors briefly appeared during an online public session before going in-camera.

Acting Mayor Connie Lauder was at the chair. Birtch, 46, was not seen during the stream.

When councillors returned one hour later, Lauder announced there were no motions to pass.

She then referred to a statement already provided to CTV News earlier this week.

“Woodstock city council is aware of media reports indicating that Mayor Trevor Birtch has been charged for alleged serious personal actions. This is a matter for Mayor Birtch to respond to through the court proceedings. Under our system of justice an accused receives the benefit of the doubt, unless, and until convicted. There is no requirement under the municipal act for accused elected official to step down from service.”

Birtch has not spoken to CTV News about the charges he faces, despite multiple attempts to reach him.

He will appear in court on May 2. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

During an in-camera police services board meeting Monday, the board chose to let the Ontario Civilian Police Commission decide the fate of what Birtch's role will be going forward.

Birtch is one of two Woodstock council representatives on the board.

He has served as Woodstock’s mayor since 2014.