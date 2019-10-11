In a report sent to media titled “No Relief in Sight” St. Thomas Police say they are on track for another record breaking year for calls for service.

The St. Thomas Police Service is on track to hit more than 20,000 calls in 2019. In 2018 they received a record breaking 18,846 calls, which was a 24 per cent increase since 2017.

Here is a breakdown of the last five months for St. Thomas Police:

Between April 1st and September 1st STPS Officers responded to 10,825 incidents

Sixty arrest warrants have been executed

1,060 Arrests have been made and 1,121 Criminal Code Charges have been laid

Thirty five drug related charges have been laid

Fifty eight tickets were issued for bikes on sidewalks so far

The STPS noted that there have only been three youth criminal justice act charges in the last five months and credit local youth for the decline.

Despite the increase in calls the STPS has had some noticeable decreases in certain areas such as collisions.

There were just 23 collisions involving injuries since January, last year there was a total 61.

Collisions not involving injuries are also down over last year.