No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
Via Rail Canada has releaesd a statement following an incident Friday morning where a CN Railway bridge was struck by a transport truck near Strathroy, Ont. — delaying train travel for passengers headed to Toronto.
"We were informed this morning that a semi-truck had struck a bridge on the Chatham subdivision resulting in a shift in the tracks that must be repaired in order for us to safely resume our service. Therefore, there is currently no rail service between London and Windsor. We have provided bus transportation from our Glencoe station for those onboard the affected trains this morning, that will make all required stops along the way between Glencoe and Toronto. We are waiting for CN engineers to inform us when the issue will be resolved, and we can resume our service," said the statement.
Via Rail stopped all services between Windsor and Toronto around 7:40 a.m. due to damage at the bridge just east of the Glencoe station, according to passengers awaiting travel.
Passengers were told by Via Rail to expect delays, but buses are on route from Toronto to bring travellers to either London or Toronto and were expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.Via Rail passengers in Glencoe, Ont., on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News London)
A passenger on Train 70 told CTV News they departed at 5:40 a.m. from Windsor. He expected to arrive in Toronto via London at 10:10 a.m., but the train did a control stop west of Glencoe.
“We ended up stopping probably a few kilometres west of the station and within a few moments we were informed by the team that there was an incident with a track or a bridge,” said the passenger.
They were told it would be quite a few hours and there woulud be buses to London and Toronto and cabs for priority passengers arrived around 11:30 a.m. There were about 50 to 60 total passengers.
Via Rail passengers in Glencoe, Ont., on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News London)
According to Middlesex OPP, the driver of a transport truck has been charged.
Police have closed Amiens Road between Glendon Drive for removal and repairs.
Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer tells story in public for first time at inquiry
The spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting began telling her story in public for the first time before an inquiry Friday.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
Ministers called to testify over Canada's decision to allow export of Russian pipeline turbines
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Ottawa announces influenza vaccine agreement with GlaxoSmithKline
The federal government has signed a new deal with GlaxoSmithKline for influenza vaccines.
MPs meeting to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians are meeting today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, homicide investigators say a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster Friday as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
-
Grand River Transit opens massive facility in Waterloo
Grand River Transit’s new $118.8 million maintenance facility is officially open in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
Windsor
-
'It is never easy when you see a family going to lose their job': Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive to part ways
Operations between Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive will eventually end affecting the lives of 280 employees and their families.
-
Canada restricts import of chicken, eggs from a number of U.S. states
Residents in border communities looking for a deal on chicken and eggs will no longer be able to turn across the border — as the country is restricting poultry imports from a number of U.S. states.
-
Fatal 'non-traffic accident' on Harrow, Ont. road
Essex County OPP is investigating a fatal “non-traffic accident” in Harrow, Ont.
Barrie
-
One year after an EF-2 ripped through a south-end Barrie neighbourhood
July 15 marks one year since an EF-2 tornado tore through a south-end Barrie neighbourhood with winds up to 210 kilometres an hour, causing over $100 million in insured losses.
-
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating a shooting in Wasaga Beach that sent a woman to the hospital Thursday night.
-
Attempted murder charges laid in downtown Barrie 2019 stabbing
Three years after a violent stabbing in downtown Barrie, police say both men responsible face charges after one fled the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., man charged following racist gas station confrontation
The victim of a racist incident in Greater Sudbury over the weekend is speaking out about what happened to her.
-
North Bay 2SLGBTQ youth hub postponing drag show after threats
OutLoud North Bay in Northern Ontario has postponed its youth drag show due to safety concerns after staff and youth were subjected to harassment and threats about the event.
-
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Ottawa
-
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
-
Ottawa sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outbreaks
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa and hospitalizations and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise, as health officials issue a reminder that the "pandemic is not over."
-
Police operation ends on residential street in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police had closed Claude Street at approximately 8 a.m. Friday for a police operation and asked the public to avoid the area.
Toronto
-
Ontario lottery winner about to give up $100,000 with prize days from expiring
Did you buy a lottery ticket in Ontario last year? If so, you might want to check your pockets and rummage through your sofa cushions because a winning Lotto 6/49 Encore ticket worth $100,000 is about to expire.
-
Body of man missing for seven months found at Toronto beach, mother says
The body of a missing Toronto man has been found at a west end beach more than seven months after he disappeared, according to his mother.
-
COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report
Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes more than doubled during the first week of July.
Montreal
-
Quebec judicial council examining complaint against judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, though fewer people in ICU
Quebec's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again on Friday, but there was a also slight increase in ICU vacancy.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer tells story in public for first time at inquiry
The spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting began telling her story in public for the first time before an inquiry Friday.
-
HMCS Halifax and Montréal return from European NATO mission
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport of Halifax Friday morning after deploying to central and eastern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance.
-
N.S. senior struck and killed crossing highway to assist another driver
A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a highway to help another driver who had just hit a deer.
Winnipeg
-
Monkeypox will likely make its way to Manitoba: virologist
As the number of monkeypox cases in Canada reaches 500, one virologist is saying that the rare disease will likely make its way to Manitoba.
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
Manitoba wildfire prompting air quality advisory
Parts of Manitoba are under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in the area.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend
Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Northern Alta. man charged with causing indignity to dead woman's body: RCMP
A man has been charged with committing an indignity to a 21-year-old Alberta woman's body, but Mounties say her death is not suspicious.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
Sunny and hot for the Edmonton region and the rest of central Alberta today.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, homicide investigators say a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene.
-
RCMP investigate shooting in Maple Ridge neighbourhood
Mounties are investigating after shots rang out in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood Friday morning.