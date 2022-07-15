No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA

Via Rail Canada has releaesd a statement following an incident Friday morning where a CN Railway bridge was struck by a transport truck near Strathroy, Ont. — delaying train travel for passengers headed to Toronto.

"We were informed this morning that a semi-truck had struck a bridge on the Chatham subdivision resulting in a shift in the tracks that must be repaired in order for us to safely resume our service. Therefore, there is currently no rail service between London and Windsor. We have provided bus transportation from our Glencoe station for those onboard the affected trains this morning, that will make all required stops along the way between Glencoe and Toronto. We are waiting for CN engineers to inform us when the issue will be resolved, and we can resume our service," said the statement.

Via Rail stopped all services between Windsor and Toronto around 7:40 a.m. due to damage at the bridge just east of the Glencoe station, according to passengers awaiting travel.

Passengers were told by Via Rail to expect delays, but buses are on route from Toronto to bring travellers to either London or Toronto and were expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m. Via Rail passengers in Glencoe, Ont., on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News London)

A passenger on Train 70 told CTV News they departed at 5:40 a.m. from Windsor. He expected to arrive in Toronto via London at 10:10 a.m., but the train did a control stop west of Glencoe.

“We ended up stopping probably a few kilometres west of the station and within a few moments we were informed by the team that there was an incident with a track or a bridge,” said the passenger.

They were told it would be quite a few hours and there woulud be buses to London and Toronto and cabs for priority passengers arrived around 11:30 a.m. There were about 50 to 60 total passengers.

Via Rail passengers in Glencoe, Ont., on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News London)

According to Middlesex OPP, the driver of a transport truck has been charged.

Police have closed Amiens Road between Glendon Drive for removal and repairs.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.