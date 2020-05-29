MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Provincial police now say there is no risk to the public following the discovery of a body in Thorndale, Ont. on Tuesday.

Middlesex County OPP were called to a home on Leesboro Trail for a sudden death investigation,

Officials say the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but there is believed to be no risk to the public.

Police had initially issued a reminder for the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.

However, they say area residents should expect an increased police presence in the area for the investigation.

Along with the Middlesex County OPP Major Crime Unit, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.