LONDON, ONT. -- London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMHC) says it has no plans to remove air conditioners from multi-storey buildings, a position adopted by Toronto Community Housing after a toddler was struck and killed by a falling unit.

Crystal Mirogho died in hospital after she was hit around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 outside an east Toronto apartment building.

Slavko Ristich, a lawyer hired by the family, says the appliance fell directly on Crystal as she was being pushed along in a stroller by her mother, with siblings at her side.

“When an incident results in a tragedy, procedures and safety guidelines are reviewed and oftentimes adjusted,” LMHC CEO Josh Browne said in a statement released Friday.

“With regards to the installation of window air conditioners, LMCH maintains practices like many other private landlords which allow tenants to have professionally installed and removed air conditioners.”

Browne says LMCH issues notices with both installation and removal instructions for air conditioners that must be completed by a professional.

Toronto's affordable housing agency says it has begun removing window air conditioners from its multi-storey buildings, except in cases where they are installed over a balcony.

The agency says it will start removing air conditioners from townhouses afterwards, and all units it takes will be replaced, at no cost, by floor-mounted models.

LMCH has 14 properties that are four storeys or higher in its affordable housing inventory.

Officials say they are currently working with a consultant in risk management where the topic will definitely be reviewed further.

Adding in the statement, “The safety of our tenants is what drives us to review and enhance existing process and procedures as we strive towards our mission of providing healthy and safe homes and communities.”

- With files from The Canadian Press