LONDON
London

    • No overnight parking due to 'snow event' Saturday

    (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley) (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley)
    Share

    Due to heavy snowfall Saturday, overnight parking is banned in the city in order for crews to clean.

    The City of London is reminding Londoners that overnight on-street parking is banned during snow events.

    It is also requested that those who have permits to park on the street overnight do not do so.

    For more information, check snow updates on their website.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News