No on-street parking due to expected snowfall in London, Ont.

With heavy snowfall in the forecast this weekend, an overnight on-street parking ban is in effect in London, Ont. to help crews clear snow from streets.

Parking on municipal streets is not allowed between Nov. 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024, unless you registered for an overnight parking pass.

However, residents with an overnight parking pass are being asked not to park on the street overnight this weekend, starting Friday.

The City is asking motorists to please move vehicles off of streets to make sure snowplows can get through when the snow falls.

More details about overnight parking in London can be found on the City’s website.