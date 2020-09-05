LONDON, ONT -- It’s now been 10 days since the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported any new COVID-19 cases.

The case number on Saturday holds at 735, with 669 resolved cases and 57 deaths.

Upon last update by Southwestern Public Health on Thursday, there are also no new cases in Elgin and Oxford.

The total cases reported by the health unit there is 254, with 244 resolved and five deaths.

This long weekend, London's COVID-19 Assessment Centres will be open.

The centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth Street, London) is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Oakridge Arena location (825 Valetta Street, London) is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby counties based on their most recently available data: