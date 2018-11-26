

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





The Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board both say they are not considering putting naloxone kits in high schools at this time.

Word follows the release of a new tool created by researchers at Ivey Business School and the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry that allows school boards to examine the cost effectiveness of having naloxone kits in their schools.

Researchers working on the cost-effectiveness examination say that if overdose risk is low, limited funds may be better spent on other programs for improving the health and wellbeing of students.

Study co-author Gregory Zaric said in a statement, “There are a lot of public health interventions for high school students around mental health, diet, and sex education that might have a better incremental cost per health benefit or per quality of life years gained.”

According to researchers there were 80 overdose fatalities in Canada in 2017 for people under the age of 19, but no public reports of opioid overdoses in schools.

Last month the Waterloo Region District School Board approved naloxone kits in high schools.