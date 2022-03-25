No malicious intent after passenger in vehicle speaks to child in Huron County: OPP

The OPP in Huron County say there was no malicious intent after a vehicle stopped and a passenger spoke to a child in Crediton Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, police asked for the public's help locating a vehicle of interest after the interaction in front of the child's house.

Police managed to track down the persons of interest and determined nothing nefarious occurred and they had genuine concerns for the child's welfare.

Police are encouraging parents to speak to their kids about safety and tips can be found here.