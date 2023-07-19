No lifeline for Thames Pool but committee considers new indoor pool nearby
A council committee dived headfirst into the debate swirling around the future of Thames Pool — ultimately recommending a new path forward.
On Tuesday, the Community and Protective Services Committee (CAPS) considered a staff report detailing two options for repairing the outdoor public pool on Ridout Street.
The two repair plans were estimated to cost $1.92 million and $2.23 million, respectively.
Coun. Skylar Franke said local residents increasingly understand that the pool’s location isn’t sustainable long-term, but support the more expensive option to reopen the pool in 2025.
“I do see this as a bridge to a long-term solution,” Franke told committee members.
In March, city staff recommended decommissioning the pool because of the ongoing risk of serious damage caused by floods and a high water table along the Thames River.
A condition assessment determined that it’s no longer able to hold water.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis couldn’t justify repairing a pool that has needed multiple rebuilds since 1927.
“We could in fact undertake repairs, and in the spring of 2025 have a flood, and be right back where we are,” Lewis warned.
The deputy mayor proposed a new strategy that would utilize the $1.92 million otherwise needed for repairs:
- decommission Thames Pool
- install new amenities like pickle ball courts and basketball courts in Thames Park
- review installing a splash pad in Thames Park, Wortley Green, or another neighbourhood site
- provide swimmers transportation to other municipal pools
- launch a feasibility study for building an indoor pool in the general area
City staff estimate that public consultation, design, and construction of a new indoor pool would take four to six years.
Construction would also require a significant financial commitment in a future municipal budget.
Lewis acknowledged the sentimental value of the pool, but shared the positive reaction of his constituents who now enjoy the indoor pool at the East Lions Community Centre.
“A new generation of Londoners will make new memories in a new location if we start the process today,” he urged.
The committee supported the deputy mayor’s proposal by a vote of five to one.
“Unfortunately, I would have rather have repaired the current location given what I’ve heard from the community,” Franke told CTV News after the meeting. “But this is a good alternative that I think tries to address some of the concerns.”
City council will make a final decision July 25.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
30-40 per cent of methane emissions from heavy oil production in Saskatchewan aren't being reported: study
A new study has found that Saskatchewan's methane emissions are up to 40 per cent higher than what is currently reported, backing up earlier research suggesting that the province is underestimating how much of the greenhouse gas is being released.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles exploits of the North's first Indigenous pilot
Across the pages of a picture book, the northern lights dance over the Arctic landscape with brush strokes of bold colour, as caribou and muskox graze on the tundra and a bush pilot takes to the skies. 'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles the real exploits of Fred Carmichael, the first Indigenous commercial pilot in the Canadian Arctic.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
New food program in Guelph offers pay-what-you-can model for fresh fruits and vegetables
There’s a new food program growing in the Royal City. It’s the passion project of a University of Guelph professor aiming to combat food insecurity and waste and offers a pay-what-you-can model for those with a limited income.
-
Kitchener to get Zellers pop-up store next month
Another Zellers is coming to Waterloo region with Kitchener announced as one of 21 locations across the county that will see a Zellers pop-up.
Windsor
-
Gas leak closes roundabout area on Erie Street
According to Windsor police, a vehicle backed into a gas meter around 8 a.m. in the area of Parent Avenue and Erie Street.
-
Home break-in suspect arrested
Windsor police have arrested a suspect related to a home break and enter on Bruce Avenue.
-
Road closure in Chatham-Kent
A crash has caused a road closure in Chatham-Kent Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Innisfil Beach Road and Highway 400 construction ramps up
The latest on the Innisfil Beach Road Highway 400/IBR detours.
-
Convicted sexual offender speaks out after OPP issues rare public advisory
The man at the centre of a rare Ontario Provincial Police public advisory says he isn't a predator, despite having previously been convicted of sex crimes involving minors.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Northern Ontario
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
Here is what we know about the 'armed and dangerous' fugitive on the loose in North Bay, Ont.
Residents of North Bay are on edge Tuesday as the normally quiet northern Ontario community has become the centre of a nationwide manhunt for a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who is on the run from police. Here is what we know so far.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo must make sure trains are safe before O-Train service resumes, mayor says
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the safety of transit riders and OC Transpo staff is the top priority, as the O-Train remains out of service for a second day after a bearing issue was detected on one train.
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire in the 300 block of Booth Street, near Willow Street, early Wednesday morning.
-
Here's how much renters need to earn to reasonably afford an apartment in Ottawa
An Ottawa resident earning minimum wage cannot afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment by themselves in Ottawa, according to a new report.
Toronto
-
Beer and cocktails can be served earlier in Ontario during FIFA Women's World Cup
Ontarians will be allowed to enjoy a beer or cocktail as early as 7 a.m. during the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.
-
'Very unusual': New details emerge about man accused of kidnapping Ontario 'crypto king'
An investor who allegedly kidnapped self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski after investing $740,000 is asserting his innocence.
-
Refugee shelter crisis first item at Chow's first council meeting as Toronto mayor
Olivia Chow says her first Toronto city council meeting as mayor will open with a motion about the refugee shelter and housing crisis.
Montreal
-
Lingering COVID-19 mask rules are now completely lifted in Quebec
Nearly all lingering COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec are lifted as of Wednesday, the provincial Health Ministry has announced. The update mainly affects healthcare workers and their patients, with remaining mask requirements now gone, including in cases involving a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
-
Montreal road worker injured in hit-and-run pleads for caution around the cones
One of the road workers injured in a hit-and-run at a Montreal construction site last week says he's had enough. Fabrizio Altiere, 39, wants drivers to know how dangerous it is when they try to cut corners around work sites.
-
Laval long-term care worker accused of sexually assaulting staff
Laval police (SPL)say a long-term care facility nursing assistant arrested for alleged sex crimes may have victimized others, and are asking them to come forward.
Atlantic
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
What’s happening to the many trees charred by the N.S. wildfire?
The wildfire hit the Hammonds Plains and Tantallon areas hard, burning about 950 hectares and destroying 151 homes, but all those burned trees will not go to waste.
-
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Winnipeg
-
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after crash on Stoney Trail
A section of Stoney Trail is closed after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.
-
'Still struggling': Victims of Calgary house explosion face challenges after hospital
Nearly four months after a house explosion sent 10 members of Calgary's South Sudanese community to hospital, many of the victims are still struggling.
-
Inflation relief felt largely at gas pumps; rising cost of food remains a struggle
Canada's headline inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
Edmonton
-
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
30-40 per cent of methane emissions from heavy oil production in Saskatchewan aren't being reported: study
A new study has found that Saskatchewan's methane emissions are up to 40 per cent higher than what is currently reported, backing up earlier research suggesting that the province is underestimating how much of the greenhouse gas is being released.
Vancouver
-
Who will police Surrey? B.C. government to reveal choice between RCMP or municipal force
The British Columbia government is set to reveal its decision Wednesday on which force will police the City of Surrey, potentially ending a years-long, political tug of war over the choice between the RCMP or a municipal force.
-
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.