No injuries reported in McNay St apartment fire
London fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a blaze at an apartment on McNay Street Sunday morning.
Crews responded to an active incident at the apartment building around 9 a.m. and advanced lines to extinguish the fire.
The fire was out within the hour and firefighters worked on ventilation.
Fire officials say there were no injuries reported, however, there was smoke throughout the building.
“Remember to exit the building if the fire alarm sounds,” fire officials said in a social media update. “If you encounter smoke stay in your apartment and keep doors closed to prevent smoke migration.”
The scene has since been cleared.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
UPDATED
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING
