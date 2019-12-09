LONDON -- OPP say a driver who ended up in a ditch along Highway 21 had three times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood.

Police were called to Saugeen First Nation about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say a car was found in a ditch with the lone occupant at the scene.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton for breath samples.

A 46-year-old Owen Sound woman is charged with two counts of impaired driving.