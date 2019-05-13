

CTV London





Fire crews from several communities were called in to help fight a house fire in West Perth Sunday night.

Firefighters from Seaforth, Exeter, and Sebringville were all there to assist with the fire.

Provincial police closed Perth Line 24 between Road 180 and Road 181 while crews battled the blaze and brought it under control.

A damage estimate has not been released and the cause is under investigation.

Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious. No one was injured in the fire.