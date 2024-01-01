LONDON
London

    • No injuries in northwest London, Ont. garage fire

    London fire crews attended the scene of a garage fire in the city’s northwest end on Dec. 31, 2023. (London Fire Department/X) London fire crews attended the scene of a garage fire in the city’s northwest end on Dec. 31, 2023. (London Fire Department/X)

    London fire crews attended the scene of a garage fire in the city’s northwest end Sunday evening.

    When crews arrived to the Heard Creek Trail address, they worked quickly to bring the fire under control and searched the premises.

    Fire officials believe the cause of the fire was lithium ion batteries, and has been deemed non-suspicious.

    No injuries were reported.

    The damage is estimated at $20,000.

