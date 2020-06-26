Advertisement
No injuries in evening house fire in St. Thomas
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 8:35AM EDT
Damage to a home on Elizabeth Street in St. Thomas following a fire on Thursday, June. 26, 2020. (St. Thomas Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas fire crews were called to a home on Elizabeth Street Thursday evening for a reported house fire.
Once on scene firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze saving the home from being destroyed.
There were no injuries in the blaze as all occupants and pets were able to safely escape.
Officials have not released a damage estimate and the cause is under investigation.