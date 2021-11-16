No injuries in armed convenience store robbery in St. Thomas
A convenience store in St. Thomas was robbed early Monday morning. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
London, Ont. -
Police in St. Thomas are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday morning.
According to police a male suspect entered the Circle K location at the corner of Fairview and Elm Streets around 3:30 a.m.
The man was armed with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes.
The suspect was wearing a mid-length black coast, jeans, black shoes, work gloves, and was carrying a duffel bag.
He was last seen on Taylor Street.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.