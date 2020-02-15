LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt after a large shop caught fire Saturday morning in Malahide Township.

Emergency crews were called to 52449 John Wise Line shortly before 11 a.m. for a structure fire.

One person was working inside the building when it caught fire. He was able to escape unharmed.

Wind conditions and the location of the fire proved to be difficult as backup crews from Bayham Township were also called for assistance.

No word on a total damage estimate or a cause at this time.

John Wise Line remains closed between Carter Road and Anger Road.

The investigation continues.