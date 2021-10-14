No injuries following gas leak in downtown London, Ont.
Fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in downtown London after a gas line was apparently struck by construction crews.
Around 9 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to King Street between Clarence Street and Richmond Street.
The area around the leak was blocked off while crews assessed the situation.
A parking lot behind 183 King St. was blocked off after crews found high levels of gas in the vacant building.
No injuries were reported.
Enbridge crews came and shut off the gas and ventilated the building.
The London Fire Department gave the all clear around 11:30 a.m.
Incident final update: Emergency crews clearing soon. Pedestrian access to this area is now open. @enbridgegas @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 14, 2021
