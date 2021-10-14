No injuries following gas leak in downtown London, Ont.

Crews monitor a vacant building at 183 King St. after a natural gas leak in the area on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London) Crews monitor a vacant building at 183 King St. after a natural gas leak in the area on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ikea warns supply chain disruptions likely to last into 2022

Ikea, the world's biggest furniture brand, is leasing more ships, buying containers and re-routing goods between warehouses as it works hard to mitigate a 'perfect storm' of global supply chain disruptions which could last into next year, executives said.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island