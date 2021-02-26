LONDON, ONT. -- No one was injured following a crash along Richmond Row in London involving a LTC bus Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Richmond Street and Central Avenue around 7:15 a.m. for a reported three vehicle.

One of the vehicles involved was an LTC bus, however police confirm to CTV News that there are no reported injuries.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes while cleanup is underway.

Crews are awaiting a flatbed truck to take the bus from the scene.