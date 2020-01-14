LONDON, ONT -- No one was injured in a house fire that caused half a million dollars in damages in North London late Monday evening.

The London Fire Department first reported the fire at 58 Lavender Way around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

By that time crews were already on scene and attacking the fire with an offensive strategy and performing searches of the home.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire but no one was reported injured.

The excepted damage estimate is currently set at $500,000; meanwhile a fire prevention officer is expected to return to the scene Tuesday morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified as well.