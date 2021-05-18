MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as London fire crews deal with a barn fire in the city's south end.

The fully-involved fire broke out in the area of Colonel Talbot Road and Pack Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was brought under control just before 2 p.m. but crews remain on scene, putting out hot spots. No one was hurt.

Northbound Colonel Talbot remains closed to traffic.

There's no word on a cause yet.