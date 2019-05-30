

CTV London





There was some significant damage but no injuries after a van drove into the front of the Pet Valu store on Springbank Drive.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the Giant Tiger plaza east of Wonderland Road.

An elderly woman was reportedly in the driver's seat when she slammed into the window of the store.

It's unclear if charges will be laid.

Store officials were able to reopen the store later on Thursday.