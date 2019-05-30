Featured
No injuries after van drives into Springbank Drive shop
Shattered glass can be seen after a van hit the front of the Pet Valu store in Springbank Drive in London, Ont. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 4:14PM EDT
There was some significant damage but no injuries after a van drove into the front of the Pet Valu store on Springbank Drive.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the Giant Tiger plaza east of Wonderland Road.
An elderly woman was reportedly in the driver's seat when she slammed into the window of the store.
It's unclear if charges will be laid.
Store officials were able to reopen the store later on Thursday.