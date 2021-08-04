Advertisement
No injuries after pick-up truck rollover in downtown London, Ont.
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 11:29AM EDT
Rollover crash at Richmond and York in London, Ont. on Aug. 4, 2021. (LdnOntFire/Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision resulting in a pick-up truck being rolled on its side.
It happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Richmond St. and York St. in downtown London.
Richmond was fully blocked off to traffic and motorists were asked to avoid the area from York Street to Horton Street for the remainder of the morning.
No one was injured in the collision.