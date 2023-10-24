LONDON
London

    • No injuries after mechanical room fire at daycare

    A fire at a daycare in east London has caused $200,000 in damages.

    Crews were called to Simply Kids on Jim Ashton Street near Oxford Street and Second Street around 7 a.m. — staff were in the building at the time but no injuries are reported.

    The fire was found in a mechanical room and quickly put out. The cause for the fire has not been determined.

    A London fire spokesperson told CTV News the daycare will likely be closed for a few days as repairs and restoration takes place.

