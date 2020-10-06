LONDON, ONT -- London fire crews were called to a home in southwest London after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a residence on Homewood Lane between Pack Road and Longwoods Road just after 8 a.m.

Once there firefighters were met with heavy smoke conditions.

There was a fire in the garage which has since been brought under control and smoke reported in the attic.

All occupants were able to safely escape, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and a damage estimate is not yet known.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the garage.

A fire investigator has been called in.