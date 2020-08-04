Advertisement
No injuries after fire at London, Ont. highrise apartment building
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 12:00PM EDT
Fire crews respond to an apartment fire in London, Ont.'s Soho neighbourhood on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in a Soho highrise apartment building.
Emergency crews were called to 241 Simcoe St. shortly after 10 a.m.
The blaze was contained to just one unit on the eighth floor and was quickly put out.
Investigators are still trying to determine a cause.
Smoke alarms alerted tenants to immediately evacuate the building.
RELATED IMAGES