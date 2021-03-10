LONDON, ONT. -- A morning fire in downtown West Lorne has left an apartment damaged but no one suffered any injuries.

Fire crews arrived on scene at a Main Street address around 7 a.m. to find flames shooting from the window of the apartment.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit and quickly extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More information is expected later Wednesday.