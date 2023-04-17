No gambling at Gateway Casino in London until further notice

Gateway Casino in London remains closed Monday after a system-wide malfunction.

The sudden closure happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday at all locations across Ontario.

A message posted to the company’s website thanks patrons for their understanding as they try to work through resolving the issue.

The casino on King Street in London is one of several locations across the province that are impacted, including Windsor, Sarnia, Clinton and Woodstock.

There is no word on when systems will be back up and running.