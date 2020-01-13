'No foul play suspected' after man and woman found dead in Simcoe: police
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 9:28AM EST
OPP file image.
LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say foul play is not suspected following post mortems on a man and woman found dead in a home in Simcoe, Ont.
The pair was found on Jan. 7 after police attended an address on Woodhouse Street to check on the well-being of the occupants.
The OPP Forensic Unit was brought in to assist the investigation.
Port-mortem examinations were done on Jan. 9 and preliminary results suggest no foul play, according to police.
Police say they are awaiting toxicology results.