LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say foul play is not suspected following post mortems on a man and woman found dead in a home in Simcoe, Ont.

The pair was found on Jan. 7 after police attended an address on Woodhouse Street to check on the well-being of the occupants.

The OPP Forensic Unit was brought in to assist the investigation.

Port-mortem examinations were done on Jan. 9 and preliminary results suggest no foul play, according to police.

Police say they are awaiting toxicology results.