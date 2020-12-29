LONDON, ONT. -- City households looking to get rid of their Christmas tree are asked to drop them off at a City of London EnviroDepot. There will be no curbside collection of Christmas trees and winter greenery this January.

As part of the Multi-Year Budget discussions, the curbside pickup of Christmas trees was removed at the beginning of 2020 as a cost-saving measure.

Before taking it to the EnviroDepot, Londoners are asked to remove all decorations and lights from the tree.

The city operates a number of EnviroDepot locations across London you can find a location near you here.

To assist with Christmas tree drop off and other items generated over the holiday season, the depots are opening for extra drop-off days in addition to regular hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays:

Tuesday, Dec. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.

For more ways London households can help waste and recycling operators over the holidays, and understanding what items go where to help London recycle more effectively you can also download the Recycle Coach app.

There is another option as well. Some farms around the region are also accepting Christmas trees for their livestock to munch on.