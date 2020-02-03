LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say the operator of a drone spotted outside the bedroom window of a Port Dover, Ont. home has come forward.

Investigators were initially contacted after a female at a home on Prospect Street reported a drone with a camera outside her bedroom window while she was changing the afternoon of Jan. 13.

Provincial police now say the drone's operator came forward to speak with them on Thursday.

He is reportedly a new drone operator who was learning to fly when he lost control of the device.

Police say there was "no criminal element or intent," but are reminding users to be aware of the rules surrounding drones.

Norfolk OPP Insp. Joseph Varga said in a statement, "I would also like to remind all drone operators about the Trespass to Property Act and the legal requirements when operating drones under Transport Canada so you can fly safely and legally."

Police are also thanking the community and media for their assistance with the case.