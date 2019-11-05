WINGHAM, Ont. -- The province’s Special Investigations Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to charge an OPP officer who shot a 30-year-old man during a traffic stop in Sept.2018.

On Sept. 7, 2018 at 12:30 a.m. an OPP officer pulled over a BMW in Whitechurch, near Wingham, for having one working headlight.

Upon pulling the vehicle over a passenger got out holding a backpack.

The 30-year-old man says at that point he attempted to empty ammunition from his pocket when he was shot by the officer in the bicep.

The officer’s account of that night was different.

He says that the complainant was uncooperative and told him either he was going to kill the officer or the officer would have to kill him.

When the complainant reached for what the officer thought was a gun, he shot the complainant in the bicep.

In the moments after the shooting, the complainant fled to a nearby home and the officer hit his head on the pavement while trying to take cover.

The complainant eventually surrended to police.

The SIU investigator in this case says the evidence does not support charging the officer and the case is now closed.